Newcastle United head into the first international break of the season after putting in a mixed start to the new campaign.

The Magpies are currently 10th in the table having won one, drawn five, and lost one - leaving them with a tally of eight points.

Next up for Eddie Howe’s men is a clash with Fulham on October 1st.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United have “moved on” from Marseille striker Bamba Dieng after failing to sign him in the summer, according to Dean Jones. He said: “There’s no sign really that they’re going to go back in for that one in January. I think they’ve moved on from it, and they’ll seek other forward options if they do need new life in January.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Chelsea may be boosted in their chances of winning the race for Moises Caicedo, with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder willing to “jump” at the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Phillips. The journalist said: The player, himself, has said that he would love to play for Chelsea. When you’re saying things like that, it’s pretty clear that you would jump at the move if it came along. That suddenly puts his club in a lesser position than what they normally would be and so, if Chelsea go in for him in the summer or even in January, it will be very interesting to see how he responds.” (GIVEMESPORT)

West Ham held “concrete interest” in former Chelsea defender Ola Aina in the late stages of the summer transfer window, and could look to “revive” their interest in the versatile Nigeria international in January. (AllNigeriaSoccer)

Leeds United “will return” to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, with a £37.3m deal “still possible”. The Whites were one of a number of clubs who were linked with the Dutchman in the summer transfer window. (Rik Elfrink)

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter “really likes” Harry Kane , and could try to lure Tottenham into a sale at the end of the season by offering Spurs an exchange involving Romelu Lukaku and a transfer fee. (Calcio Mercato Web)

Everton are hoping to tie down midfielder Alex Iwobi to a new contract, with the Toffees set to open talks with the former Arsenal man in the coming weeks. Discussions with Jordan Pickford and Anthony Gordon are also planned. (The Athletic)

Liverpool are among a number of top clubs keeping tabs on Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. The Reds are said to be “closely” following the 20-year-old’s progress, with Jurgen Klopp an “admirer” of the young German. It is understood that Bella-Kotchap is seen as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen. (Fichajes)