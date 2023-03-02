News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United 'target' ‘rejects new contract’ amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ugarte has been attracting attention from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur after some great form for his club this year, and the pair have seemingly been given a major boost in their hopes of landing his signature. That’s because, according to reports from Record, Ugarte has rejected a new contract offer at Sporting Lisbon, one that would have seen his release clause raised by around £17million to £70million.

Read More
Australia boss delivers message to Newcastle United and Hearts youngster followi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Uruguayan international predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder and has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side this season. Both Spurs and Newcastle are reportedly in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer and see the 21-year-old as a great prospect for the future.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Ugarte’s current release clause stands at £53million and it’s believed that only a fee that triggers this clause will be sufficient to land his signature.

Tottenham HotspurPremier LeaguePortuguese