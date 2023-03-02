Newcastle United 'target' ‘rejects new contract’ amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation
Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.
Ugarte has been attracting attention from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur after some great form for his club this year, and the pair have seemingly been given a major boost in their hopes of landing his signature. That’s because, according to reports from Record, Ugarte has rejected a new contract offer at Sporting Lisbon, one that would have seen his release clause raised by around £17million to £70million.
The Uruguayan international predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder and has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side this season. Both Spurs and Newcastle are reportedly in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer and see the 21-year-old as a great prospect for the future.
Ugarte’s current release clause stands at £53million and it’s believed that only a fee that triggers this clause will be sufficient to land his signature.