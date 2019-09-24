Newcastle United target set to be shown La Liga exit door after horror first season in Spain
Reported Newcastle United target Rony Lopes looks set to be shown the La Liga exit door after a nightmare first few months in Spain.
The former Manchester City winger signed for Sevilla from AS Monaco in the summer for around £23million.
But the move has not gone as planned, with Portugal international Lopes seeing just 11 minutes of top flight football since his arrival from France.
According to El Gol Digital, Sevilla are already discussing the prospect of the player being shown the door in the winter window – and they claim United remain interested in a deal.
Lopes was left out of the squad for Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid.