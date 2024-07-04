Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram is set to join Juventus after being tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Juventus have agreed a £21million deal with the Ligue 1 side for the 23-year-old midfielder. Thuram has agreed a five-year contract at Juventus with documents exchanged on Wednesday and a medical arranged.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has declared the deal ‘confirmed’ with his ‘here we go’ catchphrase.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

This comes a year on from Thuram being subject to serious transfer interest from Liverpool. In 2023, the midfielder was valued at £52million by Nice and reportedly verbally agreed personal terms to complete a move to Anfield.

This was later played down by the club, who ended up signing Wataru Endō, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to bolster their midfield instead.

Newcastle also displayed a keen interest in Thuram with head of recruitment Steve Nickson monitoring the player at Nice during the 2022-23 campaign. The Magpies even got a first-hand look at the player at St James’ Park as he played for Nice in the Sela Cup last August.

But a year on and with Thuram into the final year of his contract, Nice were under pressure to sell him at a cut-price rate or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

The one-time French international was born in Italy and is the son of former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram and brother of current Inter Milan and France striker Marcus Thuram.