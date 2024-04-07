Newcastle United target 'set to leave' current club as captain of Premier League club eyed in £30m deal
Newcastle United got back to winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday. Bruno Guimaraes forced home the late winner with a scruffy but effective effort, with Eddie Howe’s side forced to defend resolutely at Craven Cottage to keep a crucial clean sheet.
Victory saw the Magpies climb into eighth and most importantly, pull to within a point of West Ham and four of Manchester United. Europa League qualification is still on the cards and ahead of a massive final few weeks of the season, The Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of St James’ Park.
Ramsdale future
Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly ‘set to leave’ Arsenal this summer in search of more regular football. Football Insider reports that the goalkeeper will move on amid concerns that his current role as back-up would present a risk to his place in the England squad.
Newcastle have been regularly linked with a move for Ramsdale and, as with most positions this season, have struggled fitness-wise with first-choice Nick Pope out since December with a shoulder injury. Martin Dubravka has deputised well but recently turned 35 and will enter the final 12 months of his contract in June.
The report adds that Newcastle would not be willing to go above £30m for Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal for £24m in 2021. Other Premier League clubs are said to be keen on the shot-stopper, although no other names are mentioned.
Wolves’ Kilman eyed
Newcastle are one of four Premier League clubs thought to be keeping an eye on Wolves captain Max Kilman ahead of the summer transfer window. HITC reports that they join Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa in scouting the centre-back.
Central defence will be a key area of focus at Newcastle this summer amid long-term injury blows for the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Dan Burn partnered Fabian Schar on Saturday but any other fitness issues would present a major problem for Howe and there is an understanding that upgrades are needed.
Wolves have been vulnerable to player exits over the past couple of seasons as they fight to comply with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but hope to keep most of their top performers after a strong season under Gary O’Neil. They reportedly rejected a £30m bid from Napoli for Kilman last summer and so would demand significantly more.