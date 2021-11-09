Newcastle United target 'staying' at his club
Marcus Overmars has opted to stay at Ajax following talks with Newcastle United, according to a report.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:00 am
The former Arsenal winger was linked with the job of director of football at the club following last month’s £300million takeover.
However, Overmars will stay at Ajax, where he is director of football, according to The Athletic.
The 48-year-old helped develop the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong at Ajax.
Newcastle are looking for a director of football to work with new head coach Eddie Howe.