Marc Overmars.

The former Arsenal winger was linked with the job of director of football at the club following last month’s £300million takeover.

However, Overmars will stay at Ajax, where he is director of football, according to The Athletic.

The 48-year-old helped develop the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong at Ajax.

