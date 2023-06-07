The domestic football campaign is over in England and the season will be over for all Premier League clubs by the end of this week with Manchester City and West Ham both in European finals.

At Newcastle United the season has been finished for a while now and the players are taking a well earned rest but attention is now fully on the upcoming summer transfer window. The Magpies are currently being linked with a highly-rated teenage sensation and the latest reports claim the player will cost them ‘in excess’ of £20 million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly decided to sell eigh first team players this summer which will alert the Magpies as they have been heavily linked with more than one of the names thought to be on the list. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 7:

Newcastle United will have to pay ‘in excess of £20 million’ for ‘Turkish Messi’

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United could be forced to pay in excess of £20million to land Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler this summer. It is claimed that a ‘cut-price release clause’ in the 18-year-old’s contract has been cancelled following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Newcastle are thought to be ‘intensifying their interest’ in the teenage sensation who has been dubbed as the ‘Turkish Messi’ by certain parts of the press. They aren’t the only club thought to be keen though with Barcelona and Ajax both also linked with the starlet.

Man Utd will ‘look to sell’ eight first team players including Newcastle United targets

According to The Mirror, Manchester United will look to sell eight first-team squad players this summer. That news may be of interest to Newcastle United who have recently been linked with more than one of the names on the list.

