Newcastle United put in another stellar performance on Wednesday evening, seeing off Everton in a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park. The Magpies are now sixth in the table, and moved to within two points of the top four after a third win in four matches.

A sublime first-half effort from Miguel Almiron was enough to hand the hosts the victory, with Eddie Howe’s men now facing a clash with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of <em>Premier League</em> transfer speculation to sift through. Check out the latest rumours below...

La Liga outfit Sevilla are in “pole position” to land reported Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham target Ben Brereton Diaz. The Blackburn Rovers striker has emerged as a potential target for a number of Premier League clubs after impressive consistently for the Championship promotion contenders. The player is “open to the possibility of moving abroad and playing in Spain”. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United could be given the chance to sign Kristjan Asllani in January. The midfielder is currently on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at Inter Milan, but is “not happy” with his lack of consistent game time, and “will ask” for an exit. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Leeds United are “unlikely” to win the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The attacker has been at the centre of speculation from Southampton and Manchester United, who he has admitted to holding talks with over the summer. PSV are likely to be unwilling to want to sell their star player in January, however, regardless of Premier League interest. (Daily Express)

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is “disappointed” with his situation after losing his number one spot at Stamford Bridge. The Blues would be willing to replace the stopper if he pushes for a move, and could do so as early as January - although it is more likely that an exit would happen in the summer. (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could “actually consider” a move to Bayern Munich in the future. It is understood that a desire to win trophies could motivate the England captain’s potential exit, and that he could “tempted” by a transfer to the German giants. (Florian Plettenberg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City are “monitoring” Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Liverpool also keen on the attacker. (Calcio Mercato Web)