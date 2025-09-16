Newcastle United v Barcelona: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI includes two major changes from Saturday’s win v Wolves in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe has a number of big decisions to make before he reveals his first Champions League teamsheet of the season. Newcastle United host Barcelona in their first league phase game, five days after securing their first win of the season against Wolves.

Howe has a fairly full complement of players to choose from on Thursday, although he is without two new signings in the form of Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa. Both Ramsey and Wissa miss out, as they did at the weekend, through injury and are not likely to make their return to action until next month.

Anthony Gordon is available for selection, though, as domestic bans do not carry over into European competition. Will Howe stick with his favoured 4-3-3 formation? Or will he opt for a back-five considering the strength of the opponent they will come up against?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Barcelona at St James’ Park. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Barcelona

GK - Nick Pope

Pope kept yet another clean sheet at the weekend and will almost certainly start against Barcelona.

RB - Kieran Trippier

Trippier has started all of their matches so far this season and his experience and leadership will be something they rely on against Barcelona.

CB - Fabian Schar

Schar has enjoyed a very good start to the season and will likely be one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet.

CB - Dan Burn

Burn will be tasked with keeping one of Europe’s best attacking line-ups quiet on Thursday night. Barcelona netted six in their win over Valencia on Sunday.

LB - TIno Livramento

Lewis Hall may be edging closer to full fitness, but throwing him into the starting XI against Barcelona may be a step too far, particularly with a game against Bournemouth to play at the weekend. Livramento, therefore, will likely start on Thursday night.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will captain Newcastle United in a Champions League match for the first time this week.

CM - Sandro Tonali

A ban from football meant that Tonali was never fully able to demonstrate his talents in the Champions League last time out. Now he has that opportunity.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton’s physicality could be key for Newcastle United to disrupt the Barcelona midfield and wrestle back control of the game in the middle of the park.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Jacob Murphy was very good at the weekend, but Elanga’s pace could give him the edge against Barcelona - particularly if Newcastle United want to exploit the transition.

ST - Nick Woltemade

Woltemade began his Newcastle United career in the perfect manner on Saturday and will be desperate to score on what will be his Champions League debut.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon is suspended for the trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, but can feature on Thursday night. He will want to showcase his talents and show why he deserves a regular starting spot.