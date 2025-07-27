Eddie Howe and Anthony Elanga | Getty Images

Arsenal v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United team to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in Singapore.

Newcastle United’s first match of their tour of Asia sees them paired with familiar opposition. The Magpies were beaten 4-0 by Celtic last weekend and will be desperate to put that right against Arsenal this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated AC Milan on Wednesday through a solitary Bukayo Saka goal and were victorious by the same scoreline when they last met Newcastle United in May. Prior to that, however, Eddie Howe’s side had emerged victorious in each of their three previous meetings against the Gunners.

Whilst pre-season matches are mostly about getting minutes into legs and less about the end result, a good performance and win against Arsenal would be a huge boost, particularly after a difficult week following news that Alexander Isak is interested in exploring his options over a move away from the club this summer. There will also be a clutch of players that are hoping to impress their head coach and potentially force themselves into Howe’s plans when the domestic season gets underway.

Arsenal v Newcastle United team news

Howe has picked a strong team to face the Gunners with team captain Bruno Guimaraes alongside Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock in midfield. There’s a first start for new signing Anthony Elanga, whilst Alex Murphy gets an opportunity to impress from the off at left-back.

Jamaal Lascelles will also start in Singapore, marking his first senior start since March 2024. Lascelles was a second half substitute in Glasgow last weekend, but will partner Dan Burn from the off in Singapore.

The rest of the travelling squad will be on the bench for Howe to pick from, bar Lewis Hall who misses out through injury. Hall is expected to be back fit for the start of the season, but today’s clash against Arsenal comes too soon for him.

Newcastle United team v Arsenal: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga, Will Osula, Anthony Gordon

Arsenal team v Newcastle United: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak absence

Of course, the Magpies will be without Isak for their whole trip to Asia after the Swedish international was left in England to nurse a thigh injury. Speculation over his future has dominated headlines and Howe was asked about the striker at a press conference on Saturday.

“He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see,” Howe said.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”