Newcastle United team news: Fans react as Eddie Howe makes one change to face Leicester City
Eddie Howe has confirmed his Newcastle United line-up to face Leicester City in the Premier League at St James’s Park on Easter Sunday.
The Magpies are looking to secure a fifth straight home win but they face a Foxes side who they haven’t beaten at St James’s since 2014.
And Howe has made one change from last Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Miguel Almiron has returned to the side in place of the injured Ryan Fraser while Joe Willock returned to the bench after missing the previous match with a knee problem.
Javier Manquillo dropped out of the matchday squad entirely.
NUFC XI: Dubravka; Targett, Burn, Schar, Krafth; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Almiron
NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff
Here’s how supporters reacted to the news...