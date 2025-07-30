Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe has named his side to face K-League XI in Suwon, South Korea.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Three days after being defeated 3-2 by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Newcastle United are back in action. The Magpies are in South Korea and will play the first of two games this lunchtime.

Their opponents today are a K-League XI with kick-off at the Suwon World Cup Stadium scheduled for 8pm local time (12pm BST). Whilst pre-season games are all about building fitness levels rather than results, having already tasted defeat against Celtic and Arsenal so far this pre-season, Eddie Howe will be keen for his side to get back to winning ways.

Howe revealed on Tuesday that he would be without Sven Botman after he was withdrawn early during Sunday’s game because of a groin injury: “We didn’t think it was a serious injury at the time and we've had that confirmed with a scan,” Howe admitted.

“He won’t play tomorrow (v K League XI). He could play against Tottenham on Sunday, but possibly not. We hope he’ll be available for the double header at St James’ Park.”

The Magpies will also not have the services of Alexander Isak during the whole of their trip to Asia after the striker was not included in the travelling squad. Lewis Hall, who hasn’t featured since February, was not included in Sunday’s matchday squad but has been included on the bench for today’s game.

The former Chelsea man has been recovering from a foot injury and has desires of returning to full fitness in time for the new season: “With any injury, especially a long-term one, it's so up in the air," Hall told newcastleunited.com . “Some people can come back quicker, some people take a bit longer. It all depends on how everything goes.

“For me, my aim is to be fit and ready to go for the first game of the season, but to do that, I'd like to have a few pre-season games as well beforehand.”

Newcastle United confirmed team v K-League XI

Unsurprisingly, Howe has opted to name three changes from the one that started in Singapore on Sunday. With a clash against Tottenham Hotspur to come at the weekend, Howe has handed rare opportunities to a number of his fringe players to impress - with a few youngsters hoping that they will be able to catch the eye in Suwon.

Anthony Elanga, who netted just six minutes into Sunday’s game, will start again whilst new signing Seung-soo Park has been named among the substitutes. The young South Korean winger will be keen to make his first Magpies appearance in his home country.

Travis Hernes, Alfie Harrison and Anthony Munda were all unused substitutes at the weekend and have again been named on the bench by Howe.

Confirmed Newcastle United team v K-League XI: Nick Pope, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga, Will Osula, Anthony Gordon

Substitutes: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Mark Gillespie, John Ruddy, Max Thompson, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Harrison Ashby, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Alfie Harrison, Travis Hernes, Anthony Munda, Sean Neave, Seung-soo Park