Newcastle United team news: Rafa Benitez makes three changes ahead of Wolves clash

Rafa Benitez has made three changes to his side ahead of today's fixture against Wolves.

Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez have all returned to the side for the game at St James's Park.

Of the players who have dropped out, Javier Manquillo will start on the bench while Fabian Schar is suspended.

There is no place in the squad for Jacob Murphy after the winger started the Magpies' last game at Everton in midweek.

Jonjo Shelvey is also missing through injury.

Wolves have also made three changes following their 2-1 win over Chelsea in midweek.

Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Helder Costa all return in place of Joao Moutinho, Morgan Gibbs-White and Raul Jimenez.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Atsu, Ritchie, Ki, Diame, Perez, Rondon.

Newcastle substitutes: Woodman, Dummett, Manquillo, Kenedy, Longstaff, Muto, Joselu.

Wolves starting XI: Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Vinagre, Neves, Saiss, Jota, Traore, Costa.

Wolves substitutes: Ruddy, Moutinho, Cavleiro, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Jimenez, Bonatini.