Newcastle United's line-up to face Aston Villa at Villa Park has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting 11 from the side that beat Fulham 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Kieran Trippier keeps his place in the side following a late injury scare while Jacob Murphy features in his first Premier League game since suffering a dislocated shoulder against Arsenal in November.

On the bench, Miguel Almiron returns from illness and ends any chance of a move to Saudi Arabia this month with the Saudi Pro League transfer window closing tonight. Joe White has also been named on the bench for the first time since returning from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old midfielder is yet to make his competitive debut for The Magpies but could get a chance due to Howe's depleted squad. 18-year-old Travis Hernes also keeps his place on the bench after travelling to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall make up the rest of the bench.

Harvey Barnes is understood to be close to a return and was in contention to be named on the bench at Villa Park. But a decision has been made to hold back the winger's long-awaited return ahead of Saturday's match against Luton Town at St James' Park.

Here is Newcastle United's starting line-up v Aston Villa...

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka collected another clean sheet at the weekend and whilst not terribly busy, he did have to stay alert and made some smart saves to prevent Fulham from scoring. Another shutout would be very welcome at Villa Park.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has reiterated his commitment to the club amid speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich in recent times. He will be hoping to lead the side to a good performance against strong opponents at Villa Park.

CB: Fabian Schar Newcastle United have been able to rely on Schar week in and week out this season as he has become one of their key players.