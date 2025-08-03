Newcastle United team news v Spurs | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur team news: Eddie Howe has named his starting XI for Newcastle United’s clash with Spurs.

Newcastle United’s third and final game of their pre-season trip to Asia sees them come up against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The Magpies have lost both of their previous outings in Asia, falling to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in Singapore last weekend and then a 1-0 defeat against Team K-League on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe has already confirmed that he will be without Joe Willock after he sustained a calf injury in midweek: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles,” United’s head coach said , “but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Alexander Isak has also not been named in Howe’s starting XI for the fourth time in a row during pre-season. Speculation over Isak’s future at St James’ Park continues to swirl, although Newcastle United remain firm in their stance that Isak is not for sale and have already rejected a bid from the Reds for the striker.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur team news

Unsurprisingly, Howe has rotated his starting XI that began their clash with Team K-League, including naming a completely different back four. Nick Pope starts in goal and is one of just three players to keep their place in the side.

Lewis Miley will anchor the midfield whilst, surprisingly, Anthony Gordon will seemingly play as a lone striker with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy either side of him. Lewis Hall has again been named as part of the substitutes.

Confirmed Newcastle United starting XI v Tottenham Hotspur: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes ©, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes

Substitutes: Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Max Thompson, Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali, Emil Krafth, Will Osula, Anthony Elanga, Tino Livramento, Harrison Ashby, Alex Murphy, Alfie Harrison, Travis Hernes, Sean Neave, Seung-Soo Park

The clash between Spurs and Newcastle United will not only be important for both teams to build fitness ahead of a new season, but it will also be an emotional affair for the north London outfit. Son Heung-min, who has spent a decade at Spurs, has revealed that he will leave the club this summer.

The winger has scored 173 goals during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start today’s game against the Magpies. Son, unsurprisingly, will garner huge support and love from the crowd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and a touching video of him embracing Kieran Trippier, one of his former teammates, was posted on social media in the build-up to the game.

Confirmed Tottenham Hotspur starting XI v Newcastle United: Antonin Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel, Heung-min Son ©