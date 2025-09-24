Newcastle United v Bradford City team news: Aaron Ramsdale, Lewis Hall and William Osula all start for Eddie Howe’s side in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are looking to get their Carabao Cup defence up and running against Bradford City at St James’ Park tonight.

The third round clash marks Newcastle first in the competition since beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in the final back in March. That ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought and will see The Magpies sport a golden Carabao Cup sleeve badge on their shirts tonight, the first club ever to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is also Newcastle’s fourth in a run of seven in three weeks for Eddie Howe’s side. They face a Bradford City side sitting top of the League One table and backed by almost 5,000 travelling supporters.

Newcastle are without Jacob Ramsey, Yoane Wissa and Fabian Schar due to injury while Anthony Gordon returns from suspension.

Eddie Howe delivers NUFC rotation hint

After making seven changes to his side for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday, head coach Howe hinted at more rotation this evening.

Speaking ahead of the game, Howe said: “There'll be an element of rotation again. The guys that have played three times last week we might look to give them a rest. We want to pick a strong team and we want to try and progress so you have to get the balance right. You don't want players to lose rhythm - that's really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have a strong squad and I think the rotations we made [v Bournemouth] were a reflection of that. Two years ago we got to the stage where we couldn’t rotate anybody.

“We’re trying to navigate the situation better this time round but we still want to win games. We still have to win games and be competitive. I thought we performed strongly, albeit without a real goal threat.”

And after hinting at rotation in his pre-match press conference, Howe has duly delivered with the confirmation of the Newcastle team.

Newcastle United team news v Bradford City confirmed

Howe has made seven changes to the side that drew at Bournemouth with only Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall keeping their place in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Hall and Miley, it marks their first competitive St James’ Park start since the 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest back in February. It also marks a full home debut for Thiaw at St James’ Park.

Of the changes, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale comes in for Nick Pope to make his competitive debut for The Magpies.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes return to midfield. Emil Krafth comes in for his first appearance of the season at right-back while Gordon returns from suspension with Anthony Elanga and William Osula completing the front three.

Pope, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Nick Woltemade and Joe Willock all drop to the bench while Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy drop out entirely.

NUFC XI v Bradford: Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Elanga, Gordon, Osula

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Tonali, Barnes, Livramento, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy