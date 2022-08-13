The £35million summer arrival was a late inclusion in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle starting line-up as he replaced left-back Matt Targett.
Targett made the journey to the South Coast but didn’t make the matchday squad.
Twitter sensation Nick Pope also kept his place in goal despite being a slight doubt ahead of the match.
The game marks a return to The Amex Stadium for Dan Burn following his move from Brighton to Newcastle in January.
Both the Magpies and Seagulls opened their Premier League season’s with impressive wins last weekend.
NUFC line-up to face Brighton: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
NUFC Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, S.Longstaff