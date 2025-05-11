Eddie Howe has been forced into some changes for Newcastle United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea (12pm kick-off).

Newcastle welcome back Jamaal Lascelles after 13 months out on with an ACL injury. The Magpies' captain scored in the 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last season.

But Lascelles’ return to the matchday squad means a player has dropped out. Right-back Kieran Trippier was not part of the matchday squad arriving at St James’ Park on Sunday morning after going off with suspected cramp in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Joe Willock was also not part of the group of players arriving ahead of the early kick-off. The 25-year-old has started the last two Premier League matches for Newcastle in Joelinton’s absence but now misses arguably the club’s most important game of the league season.

A win for Newcastle or Chelsea will take them up to third in the table and provide a major boost to their Champions League qualification hopes with two games left to play.

Newcastle United injury update provided by Eddie Howe

When asked for an injury update ahead of Sunday’s match, Howe said: “Couple of players we're looking at and assessing. We'll see how they are for the weekend but other than that we're okay, we're training well and we're looking forward to our next match.”

When pressed over who the players are, the Newcastle head coach added: “Let's keep it under wraps.”

Now it seems the players Howe was referring to and keen to keep under wraps were Willock and Trippier.

But when Trippier’s name was put to Howe in Friday’s press conference, Howe said: “Yeah [he’s] doing pretty good.”

Newcastle United formation change?

Trippier and Willock’s absence could prompt a formation change from Howe, who claimed Sven Botman was ‘ready’ to start games after three months out with a knee injury.

Anthony Gordon is also pushing for a return to the side after two months without a starting.

On Gordon, Howe explained: “There’s an understanding from Anthony that he hasn’t been fully fit. We have had discussions and communications, which I try to do with all the players.

“But naturally, I know now, he feels good within his body and feels ready to start. That is the decision I have to make. I get the point about the team almost picking itself (in recent weeks), but it never felt that way, even though we were picking the same team for a run of games, there are always decisions to make, especially with the quality of the squad that we have.

“But ultimately you have to try and pick on what you see and the relationships in the team have been good, so you’ve got to be careful not to change something that doesn’t need changing.”

Newcastle United confirmed XI v Chelsea

Here is Newcastle United’s line-up to face Chelsea at St James’ Park.

NUFC XI v Chelsea: Pope; Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave