Ryan Fraser could be one of the players that leaves Newcastle United in the January transfer window (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle United team news v Crystal Palace: Nine players out as big Bruno Guimaraes decision made - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Crystal Palace has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making a big decision on Bruno Guimaraes

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

The Newcastle boss named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out at St James’s Park. Bruno Guimaraes hobbled off with an ankle injury at half-time in the match but has been deemed fit enough to start at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest sees him drop off the bench with Elliot Anderson returning to the squad in his place.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s missing players v Crystal Palace...

1. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Misses out once again with his future uncertain on Tyneside.

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Paul Dummett - tactical

Drops out of the side with Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo preferred on the bench.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

Photo: Getty

4. Matt Targett - heel

Missed out due to a heel injury.

Photo: Stu Forster

