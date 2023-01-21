Newcastle United team news v Crystal Palace: Nine players out as big Bruno Guimaraes decision made - gallery
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Crystal Palace has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making a big decision on Bruno Guimaraes
The Newcastle boss named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out at St James’s Park. Bruno Guimaraes hobbled off with an ankle injury at half-time in the match but has been deemed fit enough to start at Selhurst Park this afternoon.
Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest sees him drop off the bench with Elliot Anderson returning to the squad in his place.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson
Here are Newcastle United’s missing players v Crystal Palace...