Newcastle United team-news v Fulham: Elliot Anderson and nine others out of Premier League clash - gallery
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Fulham in the Premier League has been confirmed
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side from Tuesday night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City at St James’s Park. Joelinton kept his place in the starting XI after being charged with driving while over the prescribed limit for alchol on Thursday morning.
Martin Dubravka also returned to the bench for the first time at St James’s Park since joining Manchester United on loan in the summer. Alexander Isak was also named on the bench for the first time in a Premier League match since September.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy
But several first team squad members are missing from the matchday squad - here’s why...