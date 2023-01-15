News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United team-news v Fulham: Elliot Anderson and nine others out of Premier League clash - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Fulham in the Premier League has been confirmed

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side from Tuesday night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City at St James’s Park. Joelinton kept his place in the starting XI after being charged with driving while over the prescribed limit for alchol on Thursday morning.

Martin Dubravka also returned to the bench for the first time at St James’s Park since joining Manchester United on loan in the summer. Alexander Isak was also named on the bench for the first time in a Premier League match since September.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy

But several first team squad members are missing from the matchday squad - here’s why...

1. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Drops from the bench and is facing an uncertain future.

2. Paul Dummett - tactical

Drops out of the side with Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo preferred on the bench.

3. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

4. Matt Targett - heel

Missed out due to a heel injury.

