Why Jonjo Shelvey & seven others are out for Newcastle United against Leeds United – gallery
Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Leeds United has been confirmed
Eddie Howe has named the same Newcastle side for the third match running in the Premier League for the New Year’s Eve match at St James’s Park. Callum Wilson returned to the squad following illness but was named on the bench with Chris Wood leading the line.
It will also be a 100th Premier League appearance for midfielder Joe Willock, 60 of which have come in a Newcastle shirt. But several players are still missing due to injury such as Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Almiron, Wood
NUFC Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson
Here are the Newcastle United players who are out of today’s match against Leeds United...