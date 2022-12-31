News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Why Jonjo Shelvey & seven others are out for Newcastle United against Leeds United – gallery

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Leeds United has been confirmed

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has named the same Newcastle side for the third match running in the Premier League for the New Year’s Eve match at St James’s Park. Callum Wilson returned to the squad following illness but was named on the bench with Chris Wood leading the line.

It will also be a 100th Premier League appearance for midfielder Joe Willock, 60 of which have come in a Newcastle shirt. But several players are still missing due to injury such as Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Almiron, Wood

NUFC Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Here are the Newcastle United players who are out of today’s match against Leeds United...

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The Swedish striker is still out due to a thigh injury picked up in September. Eddie Howe will be hopeful of welcoming him back into the first team set-up soon.

Photo: George Wood

2. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

Photo: Getty

3. Paul Dummett - back

The left-back recovered from a calf injury but is now suffering with his back.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Ryan Fraser - rested

Fraser drops out of the matchday squad. No reason has been provided for his absence as of yet.

Photo: Jan Kruger

