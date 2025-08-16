Newcastle United’s team news for the Premier League opener at Aston Villa has been confirmed (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies pipped Aston Villa to Champions League qualification on goal difference on the final day of the season back in May.

Newcastle’s previous visit to Aston Villa saw them lose 4-1 at Villa Park back in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But United’s previous opening day encounter against Villa saw them win 5-1 at St James’ Park two years ago. It’s often a high-scoring affair when these sides meet.

Newcastle have confirmed three senior summer signings so far this window with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw all coming into the club.

Jacob Ramsey is also set to be announced as a Newcastle player from Aston Villa but won’t be involved against his former club.

Head coach Eddie Howe has handed out one full debut this afternoon with three summer arrivals named on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United new signings at Villa Park - including 18-year-old

Ahead of Saturday’s match at Villa Park, Newcastle posted an image from the dressing room showing the shirt of their latest signing.

The club’s social media channels shared an image of Thiaw’s No. 12 shirt along with the caption: “Ready to represent.”

The defender has been named on the bench alongside fellow summer arrivals Ramsdale and Seung-soo Park. Elanga is in the starting line-up with Jacob Murphy on the bench.

Park joined Newcastle from Suwon Bluewings last month ahead of the tour of his native South Korea. Although the winger was initially expected to join up with the Under-21s side, he has quickly impressed during pre-season to earn his spot on the bench for the first team this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies will be wearing their green third kit at Villa Park for their opening game of the season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Duo miss out for Newcastle United

Joe Willock is out for Newcastle with an Achilles injury while Alexander Isak is unavailable for selection, having not trained with the first team since early in pre-season.

Anthony Gordon has shaken off an ankle issue picked up last weekend to lead the line in Isak’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NUFC XI v Aston Villa: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Murphy, Park, Osula