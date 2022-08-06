Newcastle United’s team to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League opener is in.

Eddie Howe has handed a Newcastle debut to Nick Pope in goal while Sven Botman has been named on the bench.

Elliot Anderson has also been rewarded with a place on the bench following a positive pre-season.

As expected, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez were among the players to miss the game due to fitness issues.

Emil Krafth was also omitted from the matchday squad after missing training through the week.

Newcastle line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S. Longtstaff

1. Karl Darlow - not in squad Not selected with Pope and Dubravka preferred. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

2. Mark Gillespie - not in the squad Not selected with Pope and Dubravka preferred. Photo Sales

3. Jamal Lewis - calf injury Working his way back to full fitness. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Federico Fernandez - calf injury Working his way back to full fitness. Photo Sales