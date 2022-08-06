Eddie Howe has handed a Newcastle debut to Nick Pope in goal while Sven Botman has been named on the bench.
Elliot Anderson has also been rewarded with a place on the bench following a positive pre-season.
As expected, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez were among the players to miss the game due to fitness issues.
Emil Krafth was also omitted from the matchday squad after missing training through the week.
Newcastle line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S. Longtstaff