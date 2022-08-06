Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Newcastle United team news: Why Emil Krafth and nine others are out for Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United’s team to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League opener is in.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 2:18 pm

Eddie Howe has handed a Newcastle debut to Nick Pope in goal while Sven Botman has been named on the bench.

Elliot Anderson has also been rewarded with a place on the bench following a positive pre-season.

As expected, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez were among the players to miss the game due to fitness issues.

Emil Krafth was also omitted from the matchday squad after missing training through the week.

Newcastle line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S. Longtstaff

1. Karl Darlow - not in squad

Not selected with Pope and Dubravka preferred.

2. Mark Gillespie - not in the squad

Not selected with Pope and Dubravka preferred.

3. Jamal Lewis - calf injury

Working his way back to full fitness.

4. Federico Fernandez - calf injury

Working his way back to full fitness.

