The Newcastle United line-up to face Manchester City has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side that were beaten 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United last time out. Fabian Schar drops out of the side for Jamaal Lascelles while Anthony Gordon has been handed his full Magpies debut in place of Allan Saint-Maximin.
Nick Pope also comes into the side in place of Loris Karius after serving his one match suspension.
Newcastle will be hoping to end a run of consecutive defeats at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.
Newcastle United line-up v Manchester City: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson
