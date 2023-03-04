News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar.

Why Fabian Schar & seven others are out for Newcastle United at Manchester City - gallery

The Newcastle United line-up to face Manchester City has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side that were beaten 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United last time out. Fabian Schar drops out of the side for Jamaal Lascelles while Anthony Gordon has been handed his full Magpies debut in place of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Nick Pope also comes into the side in place of Loris Karius after serving his one match suspension.

Newcastle will be hoping to end a run of consecutive defeats at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Newcastle United line-up v Manchester City: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s players not included in the squad this afternoon...

1. Fabian Schar - injured

The Swiss defender has missed just one Premier League game for Newcastle this season, the defeat at Liverpool in August. He missed training through the week and has not been included in the squad this afternoon. He has been suffering concussion symptoms since the defeat at Wembley.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

2. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Misses out with Matt Targett back from injury.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Harrison Ashby - tactical

Yet to be involved in a matchday squad since his deadline day arrival.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

