This is the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe has named to face Atalanta (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Newcastle United team to face Atalanta as Nick Pope makes his first St James's Park start

Eddie Howe has named a strong team to face Atalanta at St James’s Park.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 29th July 2022, 7:12 pm

The Serie A side provide a tough test for Newcastle United this evening and Eddie Howe has named a strong squad ahead of back-to-back friendly matches at St James’s Park.

Despite a brace from Miguel Almiron, the Magpies were defeated by Benfica in their last pre-season match and will want to put on a performance against their Italian counterparts this evening.

In his programme notes, Eddie Howe has said: “Whilst the results of these games are perhaps secondary to what we can learn and achieve from a fitness point of view, winning is always a good habit and back in front of our fans this weekend, we will deliver just that.”

Newcastle supporters will be eagerly anticipating the first glimpse of their new signings and here is the side Howe has chosen to start against Atalanta:

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope will make his first start at St James's Park as a Newcastle United player

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier will captain the Magpies against Atalanta

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar is favoured as a right side centre-back this evening

4. CB: Dan Burn

Burn partners Fabian Schar in defence.

