Newcastle United team to face Atalanta as Nick Pope makes his first St James's Park start

The Serie A side provide a tough test for Newcastle United this evening and Eddie Howe has named a strong squad ahead of back-to-back friendly matches at St James’s Park.

Despite a brace from Miguel Almiron, the Magpies were defeated by Benfica in their last pre-season match and will want to put on a performance against their Italian counterparts this evening.

In his programme notes, Eddie Howe has said: “Whilst the results of these games are perhaps secondary to what we can learn and achieve from a fitness point of view, winning is always a good habit and back in front of our fans this weekend, we will deliver just that.”

Newcastle supporters will be eagerly anticipating the first glimpse of their new signings and here is the side Howe has chosen to start against Atalanta:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope will make his first start at St James's Park as a Newcastle United player Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier will captain the Magpies against Atalanta Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Fabian Schar is favoured as a right side centre-back this evening Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn Burn partners Fabian Schar in defence. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales