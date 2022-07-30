Newcastle United team to face Athletic Bilbao as Joelinton returns following Benfica red card

Chris Wood’s first-half penalty was enough to secure the victory on Friday night as Elliot Anderson and Ryan Fraser impressed for Eddie Howe’s side.

With back-to-back friendlies less than 24 hours apart, Howe has named a fully rotated side for the visit of Ernesto Valverde’s side, giving an opportunity for new signing Sven Botman to impress in-front of a home crowd for the first time since joining the club from Lille.

In his programme notes ahead of the clash, Howe said: “Whilst the results of these games are perhaps secondary to what we can learn and achieve from a fitness point of view, winning is always a good habit and back in front of our fans this weekend, we will deliver just that.”

Here is the Newcastle United starting XI that will take to the field to face Athletic Bilbao at St James’s Park:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has missed a couple of pre-season matches but will want to impress and stake a claim for the starting spot for the clash with Nottingham Forest.

2. RB: Emil Krafth Krafth was recently rewarded with a contract extension after impressing towards the end of last season in Kieran Trippier's absence.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle's captain will hope to impress in the heart of the Magpies defence

4. CB: Sven Botman Newcastle's marquee signing of the summer so far makes his first appearance at St James's Park.