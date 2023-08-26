Newcastle United v Liverpool team news: What side could Eddie Howe name to face the Reds this weekend?

Following their superb 5-1 win over Aston Villa a fortnight ago, Newcastle United return to St James’ Park aiming to record their first win against Liverpool in almost eight years.

Eddie Howe’s side face a tough test against a Liverpool team that defeated Bournemouth 3-1 last weekend, despite playing most of the second-half with just ten men.

Alexis Mac Allister’s red card has been rescinded and the Argentine is free to start at St James’ Park.

But who will play for Newcastle and will Howe look to change the team that started last Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City?

Here, we take a look at the team Howe could name to face Liverpool on Sunday:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope will want to keep his first clean sheet of the season this weekend and banish any demons from his last appearance against the Reds. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier will be in for a tough afternoon on Sunday against whichever winger Jurgen Klopp decides to line-up against the England man. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar is still one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet. He has been solid in his two appearances so far this campaign. Photo Sales