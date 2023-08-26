Newcastle United team to face Liverpool as Eddie Howe faces major Joelinton dilemma - predicted XI gallery
Newcastle United v Liverpool team news: What side could Eddie Howe name to face the Reds this weekend?
Following their superb 5-1 win over Aston Villa a fortnight ago, Newcastle United return to St James’ Park aiming to record their first win against Liverpool in almost eight years.
Eddie Howe’s side face a tough test against a Liverpool team that defeated Bournemouth 3-1 last weekend, despite playing most of the second-half with just ten men.
Alexis Mac Allister’s red card has been rescinded and the Argentine is free to start at St James’ Park.
But who will play for Newcastle and will Howe look to change the team that started last Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City?
Here, we take a look at the team Howe could name to face Liverpool on Sunday: