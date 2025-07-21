Newcastle United official statement confirms new arrival from Champions League club

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of a new technical director.

Sudarshan Gopaladesikan joins Newcastle following his departure from Serie A club Atalanta after three years in Italy.

He will work under the club's new incoming sporting director, who is yet to be confirmed following Paul Mitchell's departure last month.

The role will see Gopaladesikan implement data-informed practices across all sporting departments.

Newcastle United club statement confirms new arrival

With questions being raised over Newcastle's set-up behind the scenes, the lack of a sporting director and an outgoing chief executive officer, the club has provided a small update in announcing the arrival of Gopaladesikan.

The club statement read: "Newcastle United have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as the club’s Technical Director.

"Reporting into a new Sporting Director, Sudarshan – known as Suds – will lead the club’s football data operations, working closely with Eddie Howe and his coaching staff and the club’s performance, medical, analysis, methodology and recruitment teams.

"His role will be dedicated to implementing data-informed practices across all sporting departments throughout men’s, women’s and Academy teams.

"Suds joins the Magpies after leaving Italian side Atalanta BC, where he was Director of Football Intelligence. During his time in Bergamo, Atalanta secured three consecutive top five finishes in Serie A, won the UEFA Europa League and reached a Coppa Italia final.

"Prior to his move to Italy, he was Head of Sports Data Science at Portuguese side SL Benfica.

"In his five seasons in Lisbon, Benfica’s men's team won the Primeira Liga title and reached the quarter finals of both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, while Benfica’s women's team won two national titles. Meanwhile, Benfica's academy reached the UEFA Youth League final twice and won the 2021/22 edition of the tournament.

"Outside of his club experience, Suds lectures for FIFA’s Executive Education programmes and the PFA Business School on data-driven decision making."

Newcastle United's new technical director reacts to appointment

Following his arrival, Gopaladesikan told the club website: “I’m delighted and honoured to be joining Newcastle United as Technical Director.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with clubs that have deeply passionate fanbases, and Newcastle stands out for its unique connection between the team, the city, and its supporters.

“I’m excited to work alongside the club’s talented staff to identify what helps give us a competitive edge.

"Most of all, I’m looking forward to experiencing the incredible matchday atmosphere at St. James’ Park and being part of this proud football family and community.”

Eddie Howe ‘disappointment’ at NUFC

After Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Celtic, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe addressed the media for the first time this summer.

In going so, he highlighted a lack of stability behind the scenes following Mitchell's departure.

He said: "I didn't know [about Mitchell's departure]. It was a complete surprise to me and a big disappointment because we had stability.

“We were planning the summer ahead. And then, you know, that's a big upheaval internally that we've been through before with Dan Ashworth leaving. So I've experienced before, and I know sort of the cost that that departure comes with."