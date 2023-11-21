Newcastle United & six clubs that voted against rule change - 'anger' as Man Utd & Liverpool stances revealed
Premier League vote: Newcastle United were one of seven clubs to block a proposal to ban players loaning players between related-party clubs.
The Premier League vote to ban related-party loan deals between clubs failed to pass on Tuesday.
Although 13 clubs voted in favour of the ban, it required at least 14 in order to pass. As a result, Newcastle United have the green light to do any loan deals with the four Saudi Pro League clubs who are also majority-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.
While The Magpies may opt against doing business with those clubs, the club will still have the right to choose rather than have sanctions imposed to restrict them.
As expected, Newcastle voted against the rules being implemented. As did six other current Premier League sides.
According to The Times, 'big six' clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all voted in favour of the ban while Manchester City and Chelsea voted against it.
Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United also voted against the ban.
Some clubs in favour of the ban were claimed to be 'angry' that Saudi-owned Sheffield United in particular stood in alongside Newcastle in opposition to the ban.
The remaining Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Luton Town and West Ham United - can be assumed to have voted in favour of the ban.
The majority of Premier League clubs have ownership links with other clubs across the world, though none other than PIF boast the strength of players on offer in the Saudi Pro League.
The only Premier League sides who don't have any related-party clubs in which to loan players to or from are Brentford, Burnley, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton and Spurs.