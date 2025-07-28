Newcastle United issue official update affecting Aston Villa clash

Newcastle United ticket news: The Magpies have made a major change to how away tickets are distributed this season, initially affecting fans against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have confirmed a major change to how away tickets will be distributed this season. Eddie Howe’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday 16 August (12:30pm kick-off) and also face Leeds United on the road on Saturday 30 August (5:30pm kick-off) before August comes to an end.

These games will be particularly popular with Newcastle United fans who will not just be keen to see their side in Premier League action, but also taking on one of their rivals for European football and a newly-promoted Leeds United side that may have Sean Longstaff as part of their starting XI. Howe and his team are currently in Asia as part of a pre-season tour, but will return to England next week where they will finalise preparations for a new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will hope they can finalise their preparations and really hit the ground running at Villa Park. The Magpies will be backed by a sold out away end in the Midlands - although the way fans will buy tickets for that game has drastically changed this season.

Newcastle United ticket news - changes to away tickets

Newcastle United have changed how away tickets will be distributed this season following results from a survey of season ticket holders. 8,000 fans responded to the survey which gave them four different options on how the club should sell away tickets this season.

Results of that vote mean the club will now give all season ticket holders 24 hours to apply for a ticket to a match, with tickets then being distributed down the loyalty point threshold until there are no more tickets available.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

For the clash against Aston Villa, this is how the club have explained the away ticket system will work:

Phase 1 - Monday 28th July – 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket application opens for all season ticket holders to apply for a ticket for this fixture.

Phase 2 - Tuesday 29th July – 2pm

Ticket application window closes. The club will process all submissions, allocating tickets in loyalty point order. We will also ballot a small number of tickets to those who do not meet the loyalty points threshold.

Phase 3 - Wednesday 30th July – 2pm

Supporters who are successful in the application process will now be emailed with a window to go online and purchase their ticket(s) for the fixture. Tickets will be sold using a ‘select your own seat’ model, giving fans the flexibility to choose where they sit and who they sit alongside - whether friends or family.

This system removes the need for travel groups as supporters can make seat selections directly during the purchase window.

Phase 4 - Friday 1st August – 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the purchase window for successful applicants closes, any remaining tickets that haven’t been purchased will be offered to those who applied for the fixture and fall within the next tier of loyalty points below the point at which sales were previously fulfilled. For example, a fixture sells out at 10 loyalty points, tickets will then be offered to supporters who applied for tickets with 9 loyalty points.