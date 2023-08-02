Darren Eales reacts as Newcastle United issue major update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Newcastle faced serious backlash from supporters on social media after announcing details of a ballot process for members purchasing home tickets at St James’ Park for the upcoming 2023-24 season. After charging supporters £37 for an adult membership to allow ‘priority access’ to purchasing tickets via a ballot, the club later confirmed the process would randomly allocate seats to those successful in the ballot at various prices.

With ticket prices ranging from £44 to £74, many fans hit back at the proposed ticketing process that didn’t provide an option on which priced tickets they would be allocated.

But the club has since provided an update stating that, after reviewing feedback from fans and supporter groups, members will now be able to select ‘a specific price category which best suits their needs’. But with members being unable to select multiple price categories, they face a gamble of whether to pay £74 for likely a better chance of landing a ticket or getting the best value for money with the lowest priced £44 option which is likely to be the most popular.

The membership ballot for Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday August 12 (5:30pm kick-off) opens at 10am on Wednesday, August 2 and will close at 10am on Friday, August 4.

Following the decision, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said: “We are committed to ensuring match tickets are made available fairly so that fans can continue to support the team so magnificently home and away.

“While we have made positive changes in that regard following ticketing workshops with fans, we also appreciated the feedback we specifically received in response to our proposed home ticket ballot process for members.

“After reviewing that feedback, we have made an adjustment and members will be able to select the specific price point that best suits them when entering the ballot.