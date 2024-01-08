Newcastle United will travel to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on the weekend of January 27th and 28th

Newcastle United supporters were still flying high with derby-day delight when their club drew Fulham away in the FA Cup fourth round.

Sunderland were a gremlin the Magpies had to face at some stage having not won a Tyne-Wear derby for almost 13 years. Despite playing in a superior division, that poor run - as well as the dismal form of late - evoked a sense of anxiety from Toon fans ahead of the clash.

However, Newcastle’s nerves were futile as the Black Cats were simply no match on the day. The Premier League side was evident as United strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win, never needing to get out of first gear.

Eddie Howe’s men banished the derby hoodoo to history and advanced to the fourth round for the first time since his appointment in November 2021. Defeats to lower-league clubs in previous rounds stung but Newcastle failed to let the ghosts of yesteryear derail what was a professionally executed performance.

Draws have not been kind to the Magpies this season, with tricky tests throughout their Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns. But Howe will be relishing his next challenge as Newcastle now face fellow top-flight outfit Fulham in the next round.