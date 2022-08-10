Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side will play travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers.

The Magpies haven’t faced Tranmere since 2000 – a game they won 3-2 in the FA Cup, courtesy of goals from Gary Speed, Didier Domi and Duncan Ferguson.

Round Two ties will be played on the week commencing August 22 with TV picks to be announced in due course.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle, then managed by Steve Bruce, were knocked out in Round Two by Burnley last season.

Full Carabao Cup Northern Section Round Two ties

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Brom/Sheffield United

Wolves v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest