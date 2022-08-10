Eddie Howe’s side will play travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers.
The Magpies haven’t faced Tranmere since 2000 – a game they won 3-2 in the FA Cup, courtesy of goals from Gary Speed, Didier Domi and Duncan Ferguson.
Round Two ties will be played on the week commencing August 22 with TV picks to be announced in due course.
Newcastle, then managed by Steve Bruce, were knocked out in Round Two by Burnley last season.
Full Carabao Cup Northern Section Round Two ties
Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Derby County v West Brom/Sheffield United
Wolves v Preston North End
Leeds United v Barnsley
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
Rotherham United v Morecambe
Barrow v Lincoln City
Stockport County v Leicester City
Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury v Burnley