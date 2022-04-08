Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their sides second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United to make changes and hand Bruno Guimaraes full home debut against Wolves - predicted XI

Newcastle United are back at St James’s Park on Friday evening (8pm kick-off) – but how will they line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers?

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:56 am

Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to halt a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats when they host Wolves.

A home win would go a long way to helping secure Premier League safety following the dip in form that saw the side lose 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Here is our predicted line-up for tonight’s match…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Martin Dubravka

Always first choice between the sticks when fit.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo

Made a disappointing return to the side at Spurs but could keep his place ahead of Emil Krafth now he's returned to full fitness.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar

Scored in Newcastle's previous match at Spurs and the previous match at St James's Park against Brighton over a month ago.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn

His form has suffered in the last three matches but hopefully a return to home soil will help him out.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
WolvesSt James's ParkRichard MennearPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3