Newcastle United to make changes for Wolves following Tottenham defeat? – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on a disappointing weekend for Newcastle United.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:23 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck reflect on Sunday's disastrous second half display at Tottenham Hotspur and look ahead to an important run of fixtures back at St James's Park.

It was a third consecutive defeat for The Magpies but they remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining in the Premier League.

You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

