November is fast coming to an end with Christmas decorations going up across the country and football fans eagerly anticipating the return of the Premier League over the festive period.

Newcastle United are due to return to competitive action on December 21 when the take on Bournemouth in the EFL Cup but, for now, all the attention remains on the FIFA World Cup finals. However, not only is the return of domestic football getting closer but so is the January transfer window and it looks like being a busy one for clubs across England. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Everton attacker Alex Iwobi looks set to sign a new £100,000-a-week deal with Everton having impressed during the first half of the season at Goodison Park (The Sun)

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (Man Utd News via Mundo Deportivo)

Brazilian giants Flamengo are reportedly preparing an offer to lure free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, released by Manchester United, to the club after the World Cup (Daily Mail)

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is Torino’s ‘number one target’ for coach Davide Vagnati in the January transfer window (Sport Witness)

West Ham have sped up their move to sign Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior after Kurt Zouma underwent knee surgery yesterday (Hammers News via Tuttosport)

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Belgian defender Koni De Winter from Juventus (The Hard Tackle)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks could be set to return from his loan spell at Serie A side Sampdoria early with injury having prevented the Englishman from making a single appearance (Calciomercato)

Leicester City coach Kolo Toure has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal to become League One side Wigan Athletic’s new manager (Football Insider)