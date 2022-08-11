Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be looking to build on last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League opening day victory with another win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies face a lengthy trip to the south coast to face a side who themselves recorded an impressive result last time out with a 2-1 upset over Manchester United.

But in Newcastle’s case, while things have started well on the pitch, manager Eddie Howe will know that he still has plenty of work to do off it if this summer transfer window is to be considered a complete success.

So far, the Toon Army have only made three permanent signings in the shape of Nick Pope, Sven Botman, and Matt Targett, and have otherwise found themselves frustrated in a number of supposed pursuits.

And those frustrations have been enough for Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to hand United a middling verdict for their efforts in the market thus far.

Although further additions are expected to be made on Tyneside by the September 1st deadline, Carragher has handed Newcastle a ‘C’ grade for their business so far.

“I think you’d be expecting a lot more if you were a Newcastle fan,” he told Football Daily. “But in some ways I admire them for not doing stupid things and bringing players in left, right and centre.

“They got the centre-back, Botman and Nick Pope. They made sensible signings but they’ll want one or two more in before the window closes.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United are close to reaching an agreement with Watford for winger Ismaila Sarr. Personal talks are said to be progressing well, but the attacker’s arrival remains conditional on a departure in Jesse Marsch’s squad. (Foot Mercato)

Newcastle United are ready to push ahead with moves for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng and Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta. The former could be signed for around £15m, with the latter valued at around £33m. (90min)

Leeds United want to sign Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. Brighton are also understood to be chasing the Ecuador international. (El Futbolero)

Newcastle United are currently in pole position to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer. Villarreal are also interested. Spurs are understood to be seeking around £42m for the Frenchman. (Media Foot)

Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan has rejected a proposal from Brighton because he aspires to join a club that has ‘more sporting pedigree’. (El Periodico Mediterraneo)

Arsenal and Liverpool are in the lead to sign Spain international Yeremy Pino, with Villarreal open to selling him around £37.9m. (Marca)

Crystal Palace are monitoring Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea involvement as they remain hopeful of re-signing him on loan. (Daily Mail)

Everton have switched their sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks to re-sign Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG. (Daily Mail)