Newcastle United will be hoping to return to winning ways when they come up against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies are currently 11th in the table, but have failed to win since the opening day, and were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last time out.

For their part, the Hammers have won just one of their last five outings, and have taken just four points from their first six matches this season.

David Moyes’ men are currently 18th at this early stage of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United reached an agreement this summer with Italian A club Empoli to sign left-back Fabiano Parisi, according to his agent. Other clubs like Atalanta, Torino, Fiorentina and Nice also struck similar agreements. Mario Giuffredi, the Italian’s agent said, “Yes, the last few days of the market have been very hectic. I consider him a great team player, he can be the transfer man for January or for the summer. He is of the highest standard. He can aspire to important goals. We had many clubs, from Atalanta to Turin to Fiorentina, Leeds and Nice in agreement with Empoli but we decided to wait.” (Tutto Mercato Web)

Newcastle United will make James Maddison their “number one January target”. The Leicester City midfielder has entered the final two years of his current deal with the Foxes and was keen to move to Tyneside over the summer. (Scott Wilson - The Northern Echo)

Newcastle United are expected to make a formal offer of around £30 million for Vasco de Gama Vasco wonderkid Andrey Santos ‘in the next few days’. The Brazilian club are expected to turn down the bid, however, with several offers from English and French sides already refused. (Goal)

Brighton are “confident” that they will be able to keep forward Leandro Trossard at the club, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said:“It’s a dangerous step to take and you don’t want to leave Brighton and then actually see your career come to a bit of a standstill or, even worse, decline. That is what would happen if you were to make the wrong move from Brighton. So he will have a big decision to make at some point. But, for Brighton, they’re confident that he is staying for the time being.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian reporter said: “From what I understand, Kane’s situation is very quiet at the moment. Nobody is worried about the rumours. Bayern will be looking for a new central striker in 2023 and Kane is certainly appreciated, but Tottenham have considered him untouchable for a long time. So far, the situation is totally under control and there is not even a hint of negotiation; just an appreciation by Bayern. Kane is key player for Conte, Paratici and Levy, and, as I said recently, Tottenham are working on getting their star player to sign a new contract.” (Caught Offside)

Diego Costa is set to undergo a medical with Wolves medical on Thursday after having a visa granted by the Football Association upon appeal. The former striker has agreed a deal until next summer after signing as a free agent. The 33-year-old was initially denied a work permit because he did not fulfil the points criteria. (Various)

Everton striker Salomon Rondon has held talks with multiple Turkish clubs before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Adana Demirspor are among the sides interested. (Football Insider)