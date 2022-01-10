Newcastle United to turn attentions elsewhere after being dealt significant transfer blow for Sven Botman
Newcastle United’s hopes of landing Lille defender Sven Botman have been dealt a significant blow, according to reports.
The Ligue 1 champions have been firm in their reluctance to sell Botman to the Premier League side this month.
The 21-year-old is Newcastle’s top centre-back target and they have made two bids for the defender already.
But both approaches have been rejected by Lille, who have reportedly slapped a £45million price tag on the Dutch defender.
The Athletic have reported that Lille are ‘adamant’ to keep Botman and have declined to hold talks with interested parties.
Botman is understood to be interested in a move to Tyneside but Lille want him to remain part of their Ligue 1 and Champions League campaigns.
As a result, Newcastle may have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to bring in a centre-back this transfer window. Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile are being looked at as potential targets.