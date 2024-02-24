'That's huge for them' - Newcastle United told how to rescue their season after Arsenal thumping
Newcastle United's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday has only served to pile the pressure on their upcoming FA Cup fifth round clash, says Martin Keown. Eddie Howe's side were well-beaten at the Emirates Stadium in a result that ensures they now sit eighth in the Premier League table, 15 points behind the top four pace.
An own goal from Sven Botman put the Gunners ahead against a subpar Newcastle side that struggled to find traction for most of the contest in north London. Kai Havertz made it two, before second half efforts from Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior ensured it was a thoroughly miserable night for the Magpies and their travelling supporters.
Newcastle did grab a consolation late on as Joe Willock netted against his old side in the 84th minute, but that wasn't enough to spare their blushes. Fortunately, Newcastle have the opportunity to get back to get back on the horse and bounce back to winning ways in just three days' time when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.
Given it is the club's last realistic chance of claiming silverware and making a success of the campaign, though, Keown believes the pressure is on as they prepare to travel to Ewood Park.
"That's huge for them," Keown said of the cup clash while speaking on TNT Sports after the full-time whistle. "You think last year they were in the League Cup final and didn't win it, they finished fourth in the Premier League, did they achieve too much last year?
"He wants to keep that momentum going but they're losing it a little bit aren't they? They looked a pale reflection of themselves from last season out there today, it wasn't them at all. That FA Cup game now is massive for them to rescue their season."
He added: "It's hard to replicate what they did last year but I'm not sure the squad is quite built for a Champions League campaign and a Premier League campaign. Financial Fair Play now suggests they can't really spend the money, they're a little bit hamstrung in that direction."