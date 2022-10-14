It’s set to be another busy weekend of Premier League football, with all 20 top flight clubs in action.

Newcastle United arguably face one of the toughest tests of any of their peers, however, travelling to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils have turned a corner of late, and have lost just one game in the league since mid-August.

But before they come up against United, the Magpies still have plenty of transfer rumours to sift through. Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United and Everton could face competition from a number of high-profile clubs in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The forward is out of contract next summer - a situation that could spark a scramble for his services, with the Whites and the Toffees “joined” in the race for his signature by Almeria and Valencia, as well as Champions League sides Sevilla and AC Milan. (Estadio Deportivo)

The price tag for Newcastle United target Andrey Santos will be “really high”. The Magpies will have to pay more than £25.9 million for the Vasco de Gama star. Newcastle have been monitoring him for a long time and have a good relationship with his agents. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has revealed that he is aware of interest from Newcastle United in Patrik Schick , but has claimed that the German side have not received offers for either and are not thinking of entertaining them if they do. He said: “We knew on that position [transfer interest], that there are not a lot of players operating at Patrik’s level. Firstly, it was really important to show commitment from our side. We want to improve as a club but also with our players. We want to keep them for perhaps one or two years longer. Five years ago, we would probably just sell them.” [90min]

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all targeting Santos attacking “jewel” Marcos Leonardo. The teenager has been labelled the “next Neymar”, and has previously been linked with Liverpool. Napoli are also keen. (Calcio Mercato)

Chelsea are “willing to pay more” than £79 million for the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with “contact” already made over a potential move for the England international. (Bild)

Wolves are “considering” a move for former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The 48-year-old is on their radar but is one of several candidates. The club are meeting with various parties over the coming days. (Liam Keen)