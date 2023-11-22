All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to take on Chelsea.

Newcastle United are now preparing to return to action, and with a bang, taking on Chelsea in their first game back after the international break. Eddie Howe's men lost back-to-back games going into the break, and they now face a tricky fixture list.

Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and AC Milan all await consecutively, and those fixtures will play a big role in shaping where Newcastle's season is headed. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Chelsea boosts

Newcastle got some good news this week when it emerged Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron should be available to face Chelsea, but the Blues have received some good news of their own. Striker Christopher Nkunku is set to be available this weekend having missed the season so far.

The same applies for summer signing Romeo Lavia, and Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to get his squad back amid injury troubles early in the season. Chelsea have found some form lately, beating Tottenham and drawing with Manchester City. Newcastle are likely to face the best Chelsea side of the season this weekend based on recent indications and their returning players.

Ramsdale claim

Former Aston Villa man turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Newcastle to make a surprise move for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the January transfer window.

“He [Ramsdale] has to go in January, Arteta has made it clear," he told TalkSPORT. “I’m saying Newcastle – Newcastle or Chelsea for me.

