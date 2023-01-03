Newcastle United told to sign Chelsea star and £105m World Cup winner Eddie Howe ‘knows’

Former defender Jose Enrique believes Newcastle should try and sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic on loan this January before targeting a summer move for Benfica and Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez. The Magpies enquired about Pulisic’s availability on loan during the summer transfer window and the 24-year-old has started just three Premier League matches so far this season for Chelsea.

“Pulisic is a good player, however he has had injury problems,” Enrique said via LordPing. “He’s also been linked with Liverpool too, and both teams should try to sign him on loan.

"He can play at Newcastle in place of [Allan] Saint-Maximin who is injury prone, even though I think he’s amazing. For Liverpool, he also could play on the left for them while [Luis] Diaz is injured.”

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina poses with the FIFA Young Player award trophy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Fernandez was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup as he picked up the tournament’s best young player award after helping Argentina claim a penalty shootout victory against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time. The 21-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from some of Europe’s top clubs though Benfica have reportedly slapped a £105million price-tag on the youngster.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted it would require a ‘lumpy’ fee to sign Fernandez.

“I’m aware of [Fernandez], and I know him,” Howe said. “But I think the transfer fee might be quite lumpy.”

But Enrique, who played 129 times for Newcastle over four seasons, believes his former side should target Fernandez in the summer.

“Newcastle certainly have the money to sign him,” he added. His price tag will be a lot and I’m not sure if Newcastle will go and spend £100million in the January window. He can certainly be a target though in the summer.

“Since Eddie Howe has joined Newcastle, they have been very clever in the transfer window. I believe that this window, they need two players who can play in the starting eleven, as it makes the team stronger and the squad stronger.