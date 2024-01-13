Newcastle United are back in action today (on Saturday) in their final game before a two-week winter break. The Magpies have had a frustrating season so far, and it will get no easier this afternoon against reigning champions Manchester City, who are looking to close back in on top spot.

Eddie Howe's men are attempting to close in on the top six after slipping outside the European positions, but they need to start finding consistency. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Solanke claim

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Newcastle should follow up on their reported unsuccessful enquiry over Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke. “That would be an excellent move,” he told the Daily Mail.

“A lot of competition for places already, you could say in that, in that striking position with Isak and Wilson. Whether Solanke is an upgrade or not, he’s a player who I rate highly especially this season, the more I’ve seen of him." Bournemouth would likely demand a big fee for Solanke if they are to sell, but early indications suggest they will try to keep him at all costs.

'Long term plan'

Howe may have denied trying to sign Solanke this month, which adds up given the Magpies' Financial Fair Play situation, but Football Insider claim the Newcastle boss is a big fan of Solanke's.