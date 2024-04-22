Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White

Louis Saha has been 'very impressed' with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White amid Newcastle United links. Eddie Howe's reported admiration of Gibbs-White is nothing new, of course, with the club being linked with the midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, according to the Athletic, he remains a target for the Magpies and they could make an approach to sign him this summer. Forest are in a precarious position in the Premier League and following Sunday's defeat to Everton, they sit just a point above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Should Forest drop into the Championship, that would make a move for Gibbs-White a lot easier for Newcastle this summer, you'd think. The former England U21 international has made 76 appearances for Forest since joining from Wolves in 2022 and Saha believes he would be a great signing for any potential suitor this summer.

The former Newcastle forward, who bagged two goals in 12 appearances for the Toon back in 1999, admits he has been blown away with the progress and talent Gibbs-White has shown in a Forest shirt and while Saha didn't namecheck Newcastle, he did tip the midfielder for a big move this summer.

“He is a very impressive player,” Saha said live on Sky Sports last weekend.

“I think he has shown talent but as well very aggressive, capable of getting the ball very high on the field for his strikers, so he provides a good link with Chris Wood at the top. He is a very good leader. He is capable of creating chances for people and he is very clever.

“I think he is on his way to maybe other suitors. I am very very impressed.”