Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has Alan Shearer on his mind after an impressive month in front of goal.

Wilson’s eight goals in April set a new Newcastle record in the Premier League for most goals in a calendar month, surpassing Alan Shearer’s record of seven set in September 1999. The Magpies No. 9 now has 15 goals for the season and needs just two more goals to become the club’s highest post-Shearer scorer over a single top flight season.

Wilson’s prolific month took him to 35 Premier League goals for Newcastle since arriving at the club from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. It also saw him move into the top 10 scorers for The Magpies in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Obafemi Martins (28), Gary Speed (29), Demba Ba (29), Ayoze Perez (33) and Rob Lee (34)

Given Wilson is 15 goals clear of the next highest scoring current Newcastle player Miguel Almiron (20 Premier League goals), the striker has set his sights on climbing up to second behind Shearer.

“100% [that’s the aim],” Wilson said. “I have got my eye on becoming second because Alan [Shearer] has a great record here.

“It is going to be hard to beat given how long I have been here at the club and things like that. If I could finish second in the history books that would be an unreal achievement.

“There are some fantastic players who have gone before me and also wore the No. 9 shirt as well. That is one of my goals and ambitions - to leave the 9 shirt in a better place than I found it when I joined the club.”

Wilson would need another 113 Premier League goals to catch Shearer as Newcastle’s top scorer. But second place is far more attainable.

Only seven players have scored more Premier League goals for Newcastle - here they are...

