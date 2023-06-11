Newcastle United have been linked with a deal for Manchester United's out-of-favour England international Harry Maguire.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been told he can leave Old Trafford this summer as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp his squad after winning the Carabao Cup in his debut season in England.

However, reports from The Sun suggest that the Magpies will have to buy the defender if they wish to seal his signature with the Red Devils unwilling to accept a loan move.

Tottenham and Aston Villa have also been linked with a deal for Maguire with his current wages rumoured to be around £200,000-per-week, a figure which would be tough to match by most Premier League clubs.

In other news, Newcastle United are said to targeting Dominik Szoboszlai as the Magpies prepare for life in the Champions League.