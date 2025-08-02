Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted starting XI.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has one final chance to take a look at his squad in Asia when his side face Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on Sunday. The Magpies have lost their previous two matches against Arsenal and Team K-League and will be desperate to end their trip on a high.

With their clash against Spurs coming just four days after Wednesday’s defeat against Team K-League, Howe may look to rotate that starting XI. However, depleted numbers in certain areas of the pitch, including in midfield and up-front, could give some of those that featured on Wednesday another opportunity to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs, meanwhile, defeated local rivals Arsenal on Thursday and have secured a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, although the midfielder won’t fly out to represent his new club against Newcastle United on Sunday. Alexander Isak will also not feature for Newcastle United after he was left out of their squad for the trip to Asia amid intense speculation over his future at the club.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur:

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI

Nick Pope

Pope started against Team K-League and may be asked to go again on Sunday. Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival will add competition for him this season.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier was an unused substitute on Wednesday, but will likely start against his former club. With Lewis Hall still recovering from injury and Tino Livramento deputising at left-back in his absence, there is a possibility that Trippier begins the season as Howe’s first-choice right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar

Schar will be keen to build fitness ahead of the beginning of a new season where, as it stands, he will start in the heart of Newcastle United’s defence.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Dan Burn

Burn’s form and fitness this season will be key, particularly if Sven Botman’s injury issues persist.

Matt Targett

Targett has been given a golden opportunity to impress during pre-season - one that he is yet to fully grasp.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has enjoyed a solid start to pre-season with his leadership and guile in the middle of the park was missed greatly on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley

A potential knock for Sandro Tonali could give Miley a chance to start again. The teenager will be keen to show off his talents during pre-season and give Howe a headache when the season starts.

Joelinton

Newcastle United have greatly missed Joelinton’s physicality so far this pre-season. He loves games against Spurs in the Premier League.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy knows he has to impress Howe with Anthony Elanga breathing down his neck for a starting spot. He scored a stunner against Arsenal last weekend.

Will Osula

Osula’s rawness has shown that he is not yet ready to lead the line in Isak’s absence. Without an obvious alternative, though, he may be asked to do that again on Sunday.

Much like Murphy on the opposite flank, Barnes knows he has a battle on his hands to force himself into Howe’s first-team plans when the season gets underway.