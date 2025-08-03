Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch online, streaming details plus the latest injury and team news.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side play the third and final match of their tour to Asia today when they face Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul. The Magpies have lost three successive pre-season matches and will be desperate to end that run against Thomas Frank’s side.

Constant noise surrounding transfers, or lack thereof, have dominated in recent times with Alexander Isak’s future still up in the air. After a decent performance against Arsenal in Singapore last weekend, Newcastle followed that up with an uninspiring clash against Team K-League in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs provide another tough test of their credentials and the Magpies know they will be up against it in a stadium that will be largely dominated by Spurs and Son Heung-Min fans. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Seoul World Cup Stadium:

When is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur?

Today’s game kicks-off at 12pm (BST) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

How to watch Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Supporters can stream Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur online through NUFC TV. Newcastle United offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Mags + Members had been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99 - although that offer has now ended. Mags + members who have not bought a streaming pass should have received a code that gives them free access to the stream of Sunday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags/Junior Mags members, meanwhile, could buy the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members got all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for this game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought online.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur injury and team news

Newcastle United will be without Isak in South Korea. Isak did not travel to Asia with the squad amid intense speculation surrounding his future at the club and has been training at his former club Real Sociedad this week.

Sven Botman, meanwhile, is a major doubt to feature today after he picked up an injury during last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal. On the defender, Howe said on Tuesday: “We didn’t think it was a serious injury at the time and we've had that confirmed with a scan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He won’t play tomorrow (v K League XI). He could play against Tottenham on Sunday, but possibly not. We hope he’ll be available for the double header at St James’ Park.”

There are also doubts surrounding the participation of Lewis Hall. Hall has been included in the travelling squad but was an unused substitute on Wednesday night in Suwon.

Odysseas Vlachodimos and Anthony Munda are yet to feature in Asia under Howe, whilst Alfie Harrison, Park Seung-Soo and Travis Hernes were all used sparingly by Howe against Team K-League.

Joe Willock is also a doubt after being injured in the dying stages of that game. Willock left the pitch in some discomfort, although Howe has played down fears that he had suffered a serious injury.