Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are hoping to welcome at least one player back from injury this weekend.

Miguel Almiron has been back in full training this week after a month out with a knee injury. The Paraguayan was forced off just 10 minutes after coming on in the 4-3 win over West Ham United at St James’ Park on March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned to light training reasonably quickly but is now back in contention to be named in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Burnley. Newcastle head into the match sitting seventh in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

Burnley currently sit second bottom of the table, two points from safety with three games remaining. But Vincent Kompany’s side have lost just one of their last eight games and drew 1-1 away to Manchester United last time out.

Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring against Burnley.

Newcastle have several players ruled out for Saturday’s match with Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali all confirmed to be out. Kieran Trippier is also likely to miss the game against his former club having worked on his recovery from a calf injury in Dubai this week.

Joelinton has seen a specialist following surgery on his thigh and has been working through an individual training programme as he closes in on a return. Goalkeeper Nick Pope has also been back training with the first-team in shooting drills after five months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Almiron could is understood to be the closest of those players pushing to return from injury with Howe previously stating: “Miggy is there or thereabouts and could be back [against Burnley].”

One of Almiron’s three Premier League goals this season came in the 2-0 win over Burnley at St James’ Park back in September. Alexander Isak scored from the spot in that game and will be looking to become the first Newcastle player to break 20 Premier League goals in a season since Alan Shearer this weekend.